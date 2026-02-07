‘Faster, Higher, Stronger’ with Winter Sports and Activities in Wisconsin

× Expand Photo courtesy of Pettit National Ice Center Pettit National Ice Center - Speed Skating School Pettit National Ice Center's Speed Skating School

Every four years, the Winter Olympics—hosted this year by the cities of Milan and Cortino in northern Italy—serve as a great reminder that Milwaukee’s snow days and freezing temperatures can also mean fun and thrills. Eight sports with 15 disciplines will be featured at the Olympics this month. Many of them can be played in Wisconsin along with other winter fun. Now is the time to take the leap and enjoy all that winter has to offer around Milwaukee.

Alpine Skiing

To enjoy Alpine skiing in person, you will have to go a bit outside the city, but there are several ski resorts and parks within reasonable distance for a day trip including Little Switzerland, Alpine Valley Resort and Crystal Ridge. Lessons are available for beginners and experienced skiers of all ages at both resorts.

Cross-Country Skiing

The are two disciplines of cross-country skiing: free and classic (done on tracks). Four Wisconsinites—Kevin Bolger, Deedra Irwin, Ben Loomis and Paul Schommer—will be competing in various events. All Milwaukee County Parks allow cross-country skiing; Brown Deer Park and Whitnall Park offer groomed trails. Skis are available to rent at Whitnall Park. A short drive away, the Lapham Peak Unit in the Kettle Moraine State Forest offers ski rentals and 17 miles of skiable trails with manmade snow on part of the trail system (which includes tracks).

Curling

Expand Photo courtesy of the Wauwatosa Curling Club Men's League - Wauwatosa Curling Club (2024) The men's league at the Wauwatosa Curling Club (2024)

Four Wisconsinites are competing in wheelchair curling: Laura Dwyer, Steve Emt, Dan Rose and Matt Thums at the Winter Paralympics. Scottish immigrants brought curling to Milwaukee in the 1840s, playing on frozen rivers. Today, there are four curling clubs in the area. The nearest is the Wauwatosa Curling Club in Hart Park where curling is played seasonally October-March. Watch a match—called a bonspiel—or learn to play with one of the club’s Try Curlingsessions (for adults). Become a member to continue training and join a beginner’s league.

Figure Skating

It is a misconception that learning to figure skate is only for children. Wilson Ice Arena and Pettit National Ice Center offer figure skating lessons for youth and adults which will teach you how to jump, spin and dazzle your friends. Just looking for fun? Red Arrow Park, the Pettit and Wilson Ice Arena offer skate rentals and free skate opportunities for anyone to get out on the ice.

Ice Hockey

Expand Photo by Gregory Harutunian Milwaukee Admirals fans Fans watch the Milwaukee Admirals play the Chicago Wolves

Wisconsinite Liam Cunningham will be competing in sled hockey at the Winter Paralympics. Milwaukee has great hockey culture, including sled hockey, with leagues for all ages. Catch a Milwaukee Admirals game at the Panther Arena. Want to learn? Take lessons at the Pettit or join the Novice Adult Coed Hockey League at the Eble & Naga-Waukee Park Ice Arenas in Waukesha.

Speed Skating

The Pettit National Ice Center is one of only six long track ovals in the United States and an official Olympic training site. On the long track, speed skaters can reach speeds of over 35mph. If you already have the basics of ice skating down, the Pettit offers speed skating classes for youth and adults to teach you the thrill of speed.

Snowboarding

While there are no snowboarding slopes or courses with rails or pipes located in Milwaukee, most Wisconsin ski resorts offer both along with classes and equipment rentals. For teens looking to learn, Milwaukee Recreation offers a ski and snowboarding club which provides lessons and transport to Wilmot Mountain Ski Resort.

Snowshoeing

While not an Olympic event, snowshoeing is a great way to enjoy Milwaukee’s winter beauty with a hike on one of the public snowshoe trails at Whitnall or Brown Deer Park. The Urban Ecology Center offers snowshoe lessons and guided walks throughout winter. Snowshoes are available for rent at Whitnall Park and the MKE Outdoor Indoor Exchange.

Winter Biking

Fat tire biking isn’t a Winter Olympic event—yet—but is growing in popularity. Fat tires are designed to enable easy biking over snow and ice. Many parks and forests with mountain biking trails in summer have groomed fat bike trails in winter like the Kettle Moraine State Forest. Wheel and Sprocket’s Franklin location offers fat bike rentals for the adventurous.