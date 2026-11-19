× Expand Photo courtesy of Fat Fae Forge Dane Laitinen vending Fat Fae Forge Dane Laitinen vending Fat Fae Forge.

Tabletop gaming has surged in popularity in recent years. Folks who never had gamed prior to Covid times are immersing themselves in the worlds of Dungeons & Dungeons (D&D), Magic: The Gathering, Warhammer 40K, Vampire: The Masquerade, Dungeon Crawler Carl and many other adventurous role-playing games (RPGs). Any player will tell you that gameplay is more fun, imaginative or even practical in some cases when miniatures are on the table. Fat Fae Forge, a Wauwatosa-based home hobby workshop, has you covered.

“When you play without miniatures, you tend to play a lot more loosely, where you’re not really talking about things like flanking or positioning,” Dane Laitinen says. He runs Fat Fae Forge with partner Emily Zahasky. “If you’re playing a tactical game, that’s really where having miniatures on the table becomes so important, and there’s tons of games they fit for,” Laitinen adds.

“There’s a hype to it, where you’re excited to design your character and what they’re wearing or what their colors are,” Zahasky notes. Her passion lies in painting miniatures and teaching others how to do it using specialized brushes. “There’s a lot of character development that comes with the painting process.”

Fantastic Characters

Expand Photo courtesy of Fat Fae Forge Pete the Chad miniature from Fat Fae Forge Pete the Chad miniature from Fat Fae Forge

As a mechanical designer by trade, Laitinen has worked in the 3D printing world for 20 years and worked with some of the first 3D printers on the market. His basement houses various modern printers used to bring fantastical characters to life, whether it be a gnome wizard, owl sorcerer, flesh golem or goblin armed with pistols. “Watching this technology grow has been fascinating,” he reflects. “I’ve been trying to make miniatures on these things since day one; the old ones were rough and clunky, but the advent of these new resin printers were really a game changer for the miniature space.”

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Fat Fae Forge started in late 2024 after Laitinen acquired an ELEGOO Saturn machine. “I was actually able to produce something where somebody might want this at the table too.” To print a miniature, Fat Fae Forge will first receive a design from an artist digitally sculpted using a program such as Blender. Then Laitinen puts the file in a slicing software that takes the shell of the design’s shape and turns it into machine instructions. Fat Fae Forge miniatures are mostly made from ABS resin or PLA plastic, though more mechanical models are made using more-durable PETG plastic.

Laitinen estimates Fat Fae Forge can produce a full bed of 20 to 30 miniatures in three to five hours. “The printers have gotten better but there’s still quite a bit of skill involved.” Zahasky spearheads the cleaning, painting, packaging and front end. Their products are divided into seven themes: classic fantasy, whimsical fantasy, sci-fi, cosmic horror, apocalypse, trench and primal. Custom orders are accepted, plus Fat Fae Forge can do busts—scaled-up display pieces where someone can show off their paint skills—as well as accessories and scenery.

Variety and Diversity

Expand Photo courtesy of Fat Fae Forge Skeleton archer miniature - Fat Fae Forge A skeleton archer miniature from Fat Fae Forge

“Our artists do really great work and we’re proud to show it off,” Laitnen affirms. Currently licensed with Fat Fae Forge are artists Duncan Shadow (creates miniatures with exaggerated proportions), Fates End (emphasizes accessories like dice boxes and towers, plus “dungeon duckies”) and DnD is a Woman (focuses on feminine adventurers and heroines). Zahasky points out, “Oftentimes, you’ll see a catalog of characters where you might have one token female character very much designed for the male gaze, so it’s nice to be able to fill that out with all these characters and support creators whose values align with ours.”

“It’s really cool that 3D printing has allowed for such a wide variety and diversity,” Laitinen reckons. “Now anybody can have a very specific idea for a miniature and there’s tools where you can build one.”

Fat Fae Forge’s largest printed piece yet has been a custom Baba Yaga hut, the mysterious forest dwelling on chicken legs from Slavic folklore, that comprised 212 pieces and stood two feet tall. Laitinen recalls it taking a dozen print jobs to finish. “It was big enough where your D&D miniatures could play in it.”

Gaming Nights

A lifelong gamer, Laitinen has over 30 years of D&D experience under his belt and attended GenCon when it was still in Wisconsin, even having the opportunity to meet D&D creator Gary Gygax. He and Zahasky now regularly host tabletop game nights where they play many different RPGs with friends. “I had my son and taught him how to game a bit,” Laitinen mentions. “I’ve had quite a cast of characters come to my gaming table.”

Zahasky’s inception into gaming came during her college years with Settlers of Catan. “I had never really done RPGs, but moving here and meeting Dane was my first time doing D&D, and that was four years ago. I really enjoy it because it combines the social aspect of gaming with being crafty.”

Laitinen argues that tabletop gaming can be a seamless outlet for friends to hang out, use their imaginations and tell jokes, but even work through real turmoil or drama. “I’ve been at tables where there’s been some really intense storylines where there was inner-player conflict or people are working through some heavy stuff.”

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Milwaukee Geeks

Fat Fae Forge can be found vending at local markets and community events such as Made in Nerdwaukee, sponsored by Awkward Nerd Events as “Milwaukee’s Geek-Themed Craft Fair,” which takes place this Saturday, November 21 at Pilot Project Brewing from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additionally, Fat Fae Forge products are in stock at Oddwillow’s Game Haven in Mukwonago, a woman-owned game store where their miniatures are used for teaching paint classes. “They’re very community-focused and have been a great partner through all this,” Laitinen says of Oddwillow’s.

In the coming months, Fat Fae Forge will roll out a monthly subscription for ready-to-play “encounter packs,” with one of their first offerings being a playset of mouse cultists summoning a demon. They are picking up a full-color 3D resin printer that will add photorealistic printed miniatures to their roster. To shop or get in touch, visit the Fat Fae Forge website.