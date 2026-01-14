Figure Skaters Compete for Olympic Spots at 2026 US Nationals

× Expand Photo by Sophia Hamdan 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships - St. Louis The Enterprise center hosts the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in St. Louis, Missouri

The chills weren't from the cool of the ice arena or the crisp temperatures outside. It was the hum of conversation mingled with sharp scrapes of blades against ice, the collective hush during each performance, drawing out every mounting emotion from the anticipation; this was the feeling brought on by the 2026 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Over 90,000 attendees crowded the Enterprise Center last weekend in St. Louis, Missouri for the figure skating Nationals, filling every crevice of the arena with supportive signs, gasps and cheers. With the weight of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games falling on every athlete’s shoulder, each program unfolded with a heightened intensity.

Even from the stands, the pressure and nerves of competition felt palpable. From the gravity-defying Ilia Malinin to the elegance of Isabeau Levito, audience members watched in awe as each skater performed with clear Olympic stakes in mind. The Enterprise Center radiated with warmth as families, coaches, junior competitors and spectators were loud with support, even when unexpected slips or missed sequences rattled the ice.

Expand Photo by Sophia Hamdan 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Women's Champions Isabeau Levito, Alysa Liu and Amber Glenn celebrate their wins on the Enterprise Arena's jumbotron at the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in St. Louis, Missouri

Every seat in the arena offered a clear view of the action. Each flawless routine or historical win could be witnessed from the highest seats to the front row. Champions emerged in dramatic fashion across every discipline, and the applause was endless.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates defended their seventh straight U.S. title in ice dance, while Amber Glenn achieved her third consecutive U.S. title woman since Michelle Kwan to win three straight.

Ilia Malinin, also known as the “Quad God” for his frequent and successful quadruple jumps, won his fourth consecutive U.S. title, showcasing his relentless pursuit for a place on the Olympic Team.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

No one was truly surprised, as the victorious athlete hasn’t lost a single figure skating event since November of 2023. It’s Malinin's 14th consecutive gold medal, and he’s taking the win to Milan this February.

Wisconsin Native Wins Gold

Wisconsin native Misha Mitrofanov and Alisa Efimova won gold in the pairs event, earning their second consecutive back-to-back U.S. championships title and drawing one of the loudest ovations of the weekend. Their performance was commanding, cementing them as the top U.S. pairs team on the night.

Yet despite their phenomenal performance on home ice, their Olympic path remains uncertain. Efimova, who previously competed internationally for another country, is currently ineligible to represent the United States at the Olympic Games due to international release and citizenship requirements governed by the International Skating Union. As a result, Mitrofanov and Efimova are currently not eligible for a spot on the Olympic Team.

Equally emotional as it was exhilarating to watch, Mitrofanov and Efimova’s hard-earned victory carried a bittersweet weight.

2026 Olympic Winter Games Selection

Women

Amber Glenn

Isabeau Levito

Alysa Liu

Men

Ilia Malinin

Maxim Naumov

Andrew Torgashev

Pairs

Emily Chan and Spencer Akira Howe

Ellie Kam and Danny O'Shea

Ice Dance