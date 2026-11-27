Expand Photo by Chet Griffith The Pencillarium

In the digital age, putting a pencil to paper can seem like a long-lost art. Chet Griffith describes the act as a “mini revolution,” which is precisely why he opened The Pencillarium, a vintage and specialty pencil shop in the heart of Kenosha at 4513 Sheridan Road. “We’re shamelessly analog here,” he affirms. “You’ll have retired math teachers shopping here next to punk kids. People come in here and talk about the smell of cedar from sharpening a pencil. It pops up in conversation because it’s a core memory we all have.” The Pencillarium shares space with ArtWorks, Griffith’s custom picture framing business ArtWorks. Both are open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

At The Pencillarium, one may find the classic Dixon Ticonderoga pencils many of us grew up with in school or the state-of-the-art Blackwing pencils Griffith says have been all the hype. Hobbyists and collectors will delight in perusing the stacks of antique treasures from long-dissolved companies like Eagle, Blaisdell, Gilbert & Cie and Empire as well as imported Japanese, German and Indian pencils hard to find elsewhere.

Pencil Testing

The sketchbook on the table allows visitors to test each pencil and find which one feels right. Miscellaneous novelty art supplies are in stock, plus the shop features a consignment section for local makers. ArtWorks exhibits recurring shows throughout the year, notably its annual 1x1 invitational in January where artists create tiny masterpieces using mixed media.

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“I’ve had people come land in O’Hare and this is the first place they went to,” Griffith mentions. “I had a couple driving cross-country who were hitting all the weird stuff and they stopped here. That’s the most amazing thing I’ve ever heard in my life. It’s cool when people come seeking it out.”

Growing up in Illinois just over the state line, Griffith has loved to draw his whole life. After moving from Chicago to Kenosha, he first opened ArtWorks in 2007 with a larger space down the street, hosting creative workshops and gallery exhibitions. Griffith ultimately decided to downsize and move ArtWorks to its current location in 2017.

After consulting New York-based artist Caroline Weaver, who previously had the shop CW Pencil Enterprises, Griffith opened The Pencillarium as an extension of ArtWorks. Initially he had just one table of pencils. “Then it was two, then it was five,” he recalls. “I wanted to push into this weird world that isn’t really a thing and sell stuff that Jeff Bezos doesn’t sell.”

The Pencillarium/ArtWorks is situated in what Griffith says is a small arts district in Kenosha that comprises Lemon Street Gallery and Re:Vision. He hosts weekly Monday Art Night at Union Park Tavern around the corner. To get in touch, email artworkskenosha@gmail.com.