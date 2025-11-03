Keep the SAD Away this Winter with Indoor Sports

× Expand Photo via Pettit National Ice Center Ice Skating - Pettit National Ice Center People enjoy public skating at the Pettit National Ice Center

The winter months can be brutal in the greater Milwaukee area—don’t let the weather and the lack of sunlight get you down; find your own warmth. These indoor sporting tips are sure to get the blood pumping and keep the SAD (seasonal affective disorder) away.

Holler House is a Milwaukee hidden gem, whose claim to fame is being Milwaukee and America’s oldest sanctioned bowling alley. Tucked away in the city's historic Polish South Side, Holler House boasts over 100 years of family, tradition and fun. I talked with owner Cathy, who said that it began in 1908 and has remained a two-lane alley, hosting countless tournaments, a PBA tournament featuring Jason Delmonte and a star-studded list of bowlers and celebrities, including Jack White, Joe Walsh, Cyprus Hill and more. They also have a tavern upstairs that will remind you of being a kid in your grandparents' Milwaukee basement.

Downstairs, you won’t find TVs or fancy amenities but rather an alley as it looked at the turn of the 20th century. The walls are adorned with signatures of past and present bowlers, as well as multiple scuff marks from less-than-ideal rounds. It is well worth the trip and an excellent way to keep the cold weather at bay. Since Holler House is family-owned, make sure to text or call 262-442-2517 before your pilgrimage to ensure that they are open. Also, be sure to bring cash as Holler House is a cash-only bar—the trip to the ATM is well worth it to experience a taste of history.

Turner Hall

Turner Hall has been a Milwaukee staple since its inception in 1882. Home to an eclectic mix of concerts and shows, the lesser-known basement of Turner Hall is home to a full rock-climbing gym, a weight room and a gymnastics facility—all great ways to get the blood pumping in the winter months. Turner’s rock-climbing gym is the oldest in Wisconsin. I took a trip to experience it for myself and found the space packed with rock walls, gym equipment and gymnastics equipment. The Turner Hall rock climbing venue has a bit of everything for each skill level. The reasonable rate of $20 gets you a full day's pass. If you are a beginner climber, then you don’t need to fear—they have classes as well, which will get you thinking about an Everest summit in no time.

Pettit Ice Center

This next suggestion is perhaps a little oxymoronic—an indoor sporting activity that is … cold? The Pettit Ice Center is home to as much ice skating as you can do for only $16 with a pair of rental skates. It’s also a sanctuary for runners—not only is there a regulation ice skating oval, but also a running track on the perimeter. This is the perfect place to log miles in the cooler months without having to fight a losing battle with Mother Nature.

X-Golf

One of the most exhilarating spots in Milwaukee for indoor sporting fun is the X-Golf virtual course located within American Family Field, the home of the Brewers. I wasn’t sold on the idea of a golf sim until I tried one in the wintertime—the feeling of being able to let it rip in the off-season is exhilarating. A golf simulator uses artificial turf and a canvas-like screen that you hit balls into using the technology of the high-speed camera system and sensors. X-Golf claims to be the most accurate golfing simulator. This X-Golf location comes with seven simulators, to host 200 guests, a full restaurant and bar, as well as amazing views of American Family Field. Whether you are a seasoned PGA pro or an amateur, you have to give this a swing.

Pickleball Kingdom

Pickleball has taken the U.S. by storm as a fun and consumable way to enjoy a lifelong racket sport. I was shocked when I heard that a Packer Hall of Famer wanted to get skin in the game; Donald Driver is the owner of the Pickleball Kingdom franchise location in Menomonee Falls. I took a visit and was shocked by how big and how busy it is. The Menomonee Falls location is home to 17 courts, complete with a pro shop and locker room facilities. You can go with a group or sign up online as a single to join their open play. They also offer coaching, so you can become a pickleball master this winter. When you go, make sure to take a look at the shrine to Donald Driver in the lobby—it brings me back to Super Bowl XLV.

3rd Street Market Hall

Did you know that Milwaukee is home to the second-best food hall in the entire U.S., according to USA Today? The 3rd Street Market Hall is not just home to countless eclectic restaurants but also to a day full of winter sports activities. The Market Hall is home to a TopGolf Swing Suite where you can lower your handicap or have a virtual driving contest with your buddies. They also offer a whole host of free games. The hall has a fifty-square foot astroturf area, complete with your favorite backyard games as well as two full shuffleboard courts. If you’re looking for more of a virtual experience, they have three consoles with six TVs ready to go with retro and classic video games. For a day of fun without breaking the bank, 3rd Street Market Hall is the way to go.

This winter doesn't have to be as brutal as it could be. Get the blood pumping in style and while having some fun.