National Rugby Tournament on Milwaukee’s Lakefront

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lakefront 7s Poaching the restart - Lakefront 7s Lakefront 7s

Milwaukee, the City of Festivals. The town earned this nickname through the many celebrations that dot the area during summer weekends.

The lakefront is the hub for these warm-weather parties. The city collectively trades its jackets for short sleeves, dons its sunglasses, and gathers by the refreshing waters of Lake Michigan to enjoy everything from supersonic planes to kielbasa sausage to drag shows.

Every year on the last Saturday in June, drivers and pedestrians passing by Veterans Park will see a slightly more violent event—the Lakefront 7s Rugby Tournament. Defined by tall, H-shaped PVC pipes, an oblong ball, and bodies crashing mercilessly into each other, rugby sevens is a fast-paced and action-filled Olympic sport that marries speed with power.

Largest in the U.S.

Expand Photo courtesy of Lakefront 7s "Papa Joe" announcing winners - Lakefront 7s 2004 Lakefront 7s founder Frank "Papa Joe Kloiber (center) announces 2004 Men’s Competitive division champions, the Hot Rod Lincolns

The Lakefront tournament first took place in 1983. Forty-three years later, its iconic status has made it one of the largest rugby competitions in the United States.

Distilling an origin story down to a single person is often a misleading oversimplification. But the story of Lakefront 7s—and rugby in Milwaukee—is incomplete without noting Frank Kloiber.

“Papa Joe,” as most knew him, was one of the original members of Milwaukee’s Westside Harlequins Rugby Club (now the Milwaukee Barbarians) in 1975. In 1983, he organized the first Lakefront 7s Tournament at what is now Henry Maier Festival Park.

Midwest Mecca

Through Papa Joe’s involvement over the next decades, the tournament grew into a Midwestern rugby mecca, drawing local and distant squads.

The event now hosts 100-plus teams every year, including youth tag rugby, high school clubs, several men’s and women’s brackets, and even a “HIPPOs” division in which all participants must weigh at least 275 lbs or be 35+ years old.

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A 14-person organizing committee oversees the tournament. Co-Directors Vic Drover and Kathy Nirschl shared with the Shepherd Express how their efforts have helped the competition thrive.

Year Round Task

For Nirschl and Drover, tournament prep is nearly a year-round task. Nirschl officially begins her work in January, booking field space with Milwaukee County Parks and filing for beer and noise permits. She also ensures that trainers and an ambulance are on site, among other tasks. She describes her contributions as, “boring, but very important.”

Drover focuses on the online side of the tournament. He oversees signup, promotional content, and runs the social media accounts. “The way my brain works is that I need a spreadsheet,” Drover said. “I need a shared drive to store the assets. I need a website. When we started going that route, things formalized.”

The ex-player began volunteering in 2009. At the time, the event featured around 50 or 60 teams. Thanks to Drover’s technological upgrades, the tournament doubled in size within 10 years.

Backing the organizing committee is a large volunteer team consisting of players (active and former) and family members of the Milwaukee Barbarians Rugby Club.

Active player Collin DeOcampo began as a volunteer and soon worked his way onto the board. He handles operations and is a volunteer coordinator.

Helping and Socializing

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lakefront 7s Volunteers - Lakefront 7s 2023 Volunteers for the 2023 Lakefront 7s tournament

DeOcampo joined the Barbarians as a college student in 2019. He cites his Lakefront 7s debut that year as a foundational memory with the club, spending several hours helping out and socializing at the beer tent. After graduating from Milwaukee School of Engineering, he wanted to become more involved with the tournament. “I asked where I [could] help,” DeOcampo said, “and the Lakefront 7's team took me on.”

As volunteer coordinator, DeOcampo serves as a conduit between the organizing committee and tournament participants. “I rally the team and Barbarian community to show up and fulfill the roles that need volunteer support. On the day of the event, he directs volunteers to where help is needed and ensures everyone knows their responsibilities.

For DeOcampo, the tournament's volunteer aspect is a special opportunity to strengthen bonds within the Barbarians community and create new rugby connections.

“For the Barbarians, this tournament is deeply rooted in our identity. Every year, I am reminded how great a club we have through the strong turnout. Helping out on concessions and whipping around the golf carts with the guys during teardown creates memories that last forever.”

Making Memories

One club looking to create memories this summer is the Hot Rod Lincolns. Based in San Antonio, TX, the Hot Rods are a touring side formed in 2003 and are back at Lakefront 7s for the first time since winning the Men’s Competitive Division in 2004.

Coach Jay Arbizu — a player on the 2004 squad — asserts that Lakefront 7s is not only about the rugby, but also the special camaraderie that forms on a team trip. “The 2004 tour to Milwaukee was very exciting,” Arbizu said. “We made a program with players' pictures. We got sponsors to advertise in the program, produced 50-100 of them, and passed them out around San Antonio and Milwaukee. We had a beer sponsor that gave us a couple of kegs and a CO2 setup.

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Not only were we excited about the rugby and the tournament, but Summerfest was amazing—so many live bands and so much music. I’m still friends with most of those guys, and I could tell you what they’re up to and where they live.”

Summer Fun

To the fans, players, and volunteers who participate in Lakefront 7s, the tournament is a family event and, as DeOcampo puts it, “a celebration of rugby culture during the peak of summer fun.”

From shortly after the 8 a.m. start and continuing almost until sundown, cold beverages are shared as enemies on the pitch become pals. Teams band together to form the distinctive “tent city,” using canopies, tarps, and other coverings to provide essential shade in the otherwise open expanses of Veterans Park.

Borrowing from the tradition of themed dress-ups for touring rugby sides, Lakefront 7s adapted a rotating yearly theme in 2022. With the theme comes highly coveted tournament apparel and an exceptional range of costumes, adding to the party-like atmosphere. 2026 attendees are encouraged to participate in the Cowboys & Cowgirls theme and, “embrace the grit, energy, and style of the Wild West.”

Wild West Metaphor

The Wild West is an apt metaphor for what a rugby tournament can feel like for a first-timer. In one camp, a team prepares for battle. Next door, music is blasting as sweaty soldiers celebrate the end of their last match by cracking cold beers.

Amid the chaos is an overwhelming sense of inclusion. Walk into a tent and ask for water, sunscreen, or beer, and you will be met with a smile and open arms. Moments like these, DeOcampo notes, exemplify how, “large and diverse the rugby community is.”

The question posed between ruggers across the state in the lead-up to the tournament is always some variation of: “Are you going to Lakefront?”

Well, are you?

The 43rd annual Lakefront 7s Rugby Tournament takes place Saturday, June 27, at Veterans Park (1300 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive). Kickoff is at 8 a.m., with matches concluding around 7 p.m. Entrance is free, parking is $15 person