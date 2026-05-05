San Diego Bests Milwaukee in Arena Soccer Championship

× Expand Photo via Major Arena Soccer League - Facebook Ron Newman Cup 2026 Game 3 - Major Arena Soccer League The Milwaukee Wave play against the San Diego Sockers at Frontwave Arena for Game 3 of the 2026 Rob Newman Cup

The final of the 2026 Ron Newman Cup, as the MASL (Major Arena Soccer League) Playoffs are known, created a buzz not seen in indoor soccer since the sport's heyday in the early 2000s—though not for the right reasons.

The MASL Championship series featured a record-breaking showing from a Milwaukee Wave legend, a title-clinching performance from a former Milwaukee fan favorite, and, most notably, made international headlines for a post-game altercation between Wave fans and several San Diego Sockers players that led to a lifetime ban for San Diego defender Stefan Mijatovic.

The off-field antics overshadowed an intriguing matchup between Milwaukee’s electric offense and San Diego’s stout defense.

Championship Bound

A Wave team that scored an MASL-leading 7.5 regular-season goals per game had much more trouble finding the back of the net in the playoffs.

Milwaukee relied on defense to squeak past the Empire Strikers and longtime rivals, the Baltimore Blast. In both series, the Wave won a decisive “knockout game,” a 15-minute single period immediately following Game 2, to advance.

In the finals, Coach Marcio Leite’s team faced the San Diego Sockers. The Wave defeated San Diego, the regular-season champs and last year’s runners-up, in each of their two scheduled meetings.

Leite, a 17-year indoor soccer veteran who played 16 seasons with Milwaukee, guided an unlikely group of wily old-timers and up-and-coming youngsters to the Wave’s first championship series since 2019.

Despite being in his first season at the helm, the Brazilian was confident entering the matchup against the Sockers.

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“I knew it was not going to be easy,” Leite told MASL.com. “The Wave hasn't reached the finals in seven years. Being a first-year coach and getting to the finals, which is the goal we set in the first preseason meeting, it's fantastic.”

A Kick in the Gut

As in the opening game of their first two playoff series, the Wave fell behind early against San Diego. The Sockers scored once in the first period and three times in the third to carry a 4-1 lead into the final quarter of the match.

Milwaukee fought back through 42-year-old Ian Bennett, who scored his MASL record 49th and 50th playoff goals to get the hosts within one early in the fourth. The Wave could not find a tying goal, falling 5-4 to San Diego.

Yet the main headlines came after the game. As the tense match ended, a battle between Milwaukee’s Tony Walls and San Diego’s Cesar Cerda resulted in Cerda kicking Walls in the groin.

After some minor pushing and shoving, tempers seemed to cool, and the officials went to review the incident. With the refs at the video monitor, the fracas reignited. Several Sockers players left the field, exchanging words with the home supporters as they walked down the tunnel toward the locker room.

A tense situation turned nasty when fans began hurling drinks and other projectiles at the San Diego players. A few Sockers team members retaliated, chucking beverages back and attempting to get behind a security barrier to enter a fan area.

One fan reportedly needed stitches after Sockers midfielder Luis Morales threw an unopened beer can that struck him in the face.

Coaches and officials quickly stepped in to diffuse an ugly scene, but the incident marred what should have been the culmination of a great MASL season.

MASL imposed numerous punishments on the parties involved. The league permanently banned Sockers defender Stefan Mijatovic for “severe and violent conduct.” Mijatovic was already on “zero tolerance probation status” for his role in a January 2025 brawl against the Wave as a member of the Tacoma Stars, and for stomping a player earlier this season.

“The MASL maintains a strict standard regarding player, staff, and spectator safety,” a league statement read. “Any escalation involving physical confrontation, particularly in postgame environments, will be met with immediate and significant disciplinary action.”

A pair of San Diego players, including Morales, received one-match bans for their post-game actions, two others were fined an undisclosed amount, and Cesar Cerda earned a red card for his flagrant actions just before the final whistle.

The league also fined both clubs for “failure to maintain proper bench and postgame decorum, actions deemed conduct detrimental to the league,” and banned three fans from all MASL venues and events, including UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, through June 1, 2027.

Fighting Back

The Game 1 extracurriculars set the stage for a tense Game 2 matchup in San Diego. Milwaukee started strong, recording 10 first-period shots. But the San Diego defense held firm, and in the second period, the Sockers knicked a pair of goals to go up 2-0.

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Milwaukee responded through captain Ian Bennett, who continued his hot postseason run by scoring with 20 seconds remaining before halftime. The visitors then snatched the momentum immediately after the break, as Max Ferdinand scored from a tight angle just 10 seconds into the period.

From there, the Wave rolled, shutting out the Sockers the rest of the match to win 7-2. The last three Milwaukee goals came in the final minutes after San Diego pushed forward and pulled its goalkeeper.

Wave keeper Gerardo Perez, who made eight saves, credited an adjusted approach as the catalyst behind his team’s turnaround. “I think just a change in attitude and mentality,” the 21-year-old Perez said in a postgame interview. “Them coming to our home and just taking over at our place, we wanted to do the same coming to theirs.”

The victory set up a winner-take-all Game 3 matchup in SoCal.

Doomed by Another Slow Start

For the third straight match, the Wave were in a multi-goal hole before the first period ended. San Diego, back at full strength following its Game 2 suspensions, opened up a 3-1 lead, then held Milwaukee without a shot for a 15-minute stretch starting late in the first period and lasting much of the second period.

During this span, the Sockers scored five times. Leonardo De Oliveira and Drew Ruggles scored or assisted on all five goals. Local fans know Ruggles well, as he spent the second half of the 2010s in Milwaukee playing for the Wave and outdoors with the Milwaukee Torrent.

After a similarly ineffective third period, Milwaukee scored twice early in the fourth to make it 7-3, but could not build on that momentum and ultimately fell 10-3. De Oliveira earned MASL Finals MVP honors for the second time in his career, leading SD with five goals in the series.

After the match, a disappointed Marcio Leite lamented his squad’s Game 3 showing. “We were a step behind every play,” Leite said. “We were always late. They just won everything, every loose ball, [every] 50-50 battle. We needed players to make plays, and tonight was one of the worst games we had all season. The better team won.”