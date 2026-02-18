Solitaire Extraordinaire Brock Daul to Compete in World Championship in Miami

× Expand Photo courtesy of Brock Daul Brock Daul Brock Daul

Solitaire, also known by its European name patience, refers to a card game where players must group cards together in a specific way in order to discard them. There are hundreds of different types of solitaire, though many people would perhaps be most familiar with the game’s computer edition installed on most versions of Microsoft Windows since the 1990s. This weekend, February 20-22, Papaya Gaming will host the first-ever World Solitaire Championship in Miami, featuring nearly 400 players from around the world. One of those players, Brock Daul, is from Milwaukee.

“I love playing games on my phone,” Daul says. He mentions he began playing solitaire incessantly in the last two or three years, competing against other players in a three-card draw, mobile version of the game. “I downloaded the app pretty much because I was bored,” he remembers. “It just started as a way to have fun and practice the game when I have free time.” Now, Daul plays solitaire almost every day, affirming, “I love the friendly competition of it.”

Daul first learned to play solitaire as a kid, having been taught with real cards by his mother and grandmother. He attests, “My grandma in particular is a legend at solitaire. I learned from the best.”

Practicing Solitaire

According to Daul, becoming skilled at solitaire comes with lots of practice and familiarization with the game mechanics. Matches on the Solitaire Cash app might have a multitude of opponents with different skill levels. Scores are determined by how fast and accurately the player stacks cards with the goal to succeed in as few moves as possible. “You learn to spot when you’ve found a solution or when to quit while you’re ahead,” Daul explains. “I play like someone is chasing after me.”

The qualifying rounds for the World Solitaire Championship took place in November. Daul says he failed in multiple qualifying rounds but managed to make a comeback on the final day. After getting on the final leaderboards, all he could do was wait for the results.

“There was like an hour left before the round closed, and it was the longest hour of my life,” he laughs. “I thought it might be too good to be true, but a couple days later, I got an email detailing the onboarding process. Before I knew it, my flight to Miami was booked.”

The 400 World Solitaire Championship finalists were selected from more than 500,000 tournaments of qualifying rounds. Players are staying at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel while the actual competition is being held at The Temple House. Competing in a $300,000 prize pool, the first-place winner takes home a $150,000 prize.