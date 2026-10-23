The Brewers Have Always Been this Euphoric Fan’s one and Only Baseball Team

I’m not a big baseball fan, but I’m a huge Milwaukee Brewers fan.

Expand Photo Courtesy of Kris Kodrich Milwaukee County Stadium from World Series (1982) Milwaukee County Stadium from World Series (1982)

I have been since I was a kid in Milwaukee – living the dream in $1 bleacher seats at the old Milwaukee County Stadium.

So, the fact that the Milwaukee Brewers are in this year’s World Series for the first time in 44 years has made me batty with excitement, a literal screwball … or knuckleball.

I go to Brewers games every year—either when they are playing the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in Colorado, where I’m a journalism professor, or if friends get me free tickets to American Family Field (forever known as Miller Park to us fans) on my annual summer visits to Milwaukee to visit family, friends and Summerfest, which I’ve been attending religiously for more than a half-century.

In this World Series year, I’m triply appreciative I got to see the Brewers in June smack the Colorado Rockies 12-4 at a steamy Coors Field, where I actually saw a woman pass out while waiting in line for the discounted $4 Rockpile tickets high up in straightaway center field. When they only charged me $1, I thought they made a mistake. Until I remembered I’m old. (Just $1 for 55-plus.)

Remember the Pilots?

Expand Photo Courtesy of Kris Kodrich Kris Kodrich

I was just a little kid when the bankrupt Seattle Pilots moved to Milwaukee in 1970 and my family become instant Brewers fans, erasing the bitter memories of the legendary Milwaukee Braves moving to Atlanta in 1966. The Milwaukee Braves themselves had won the World Series by beating the New York Yankees back in 1957, well before I existed. But my dad would always talk lovingly of Braves stars like Eddie Mathews, Warran Spahn, Lew Burdette and, of course, Hank Aaron.

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So, when the Brewers came to town, all was right again in my household. As a kid, I remember going to games and roasting in the bleachers. If my Slovenian grandmother Mathilda had been generous with her change that week, I could buy a hot dog, too. What fun summers—riding the city bus down National Avenue and walking to the old stadium. My older brother Karl was even more of a bleacher bum. My dad, Tony, who owned Kodric’s Bar on Fifth and National, would sometimes have bar outings to a game and we’d live it up in the lower grandstand with the rowdy bar crowd.

When I went away to college in La Crosse, Wisconsin, I still followed the Brewers but didn’t get to many games. Then, in 1982, the Brewers had a wonderful year and looked like they were heading to the World Series. I read in the newspaper that the Brewers were having a lottery for World Series tickets, so I put a check in the mail and hoped my envelope would get picked. It did! I paid $18 apiece for four tickets to Game 4 in Milwaukee.

Pennant Winners

Once the Brewers won the American League pennant (yes, that was before they moved to the National League) by beating the California Angels in Milwaukee, with fans overwhelming not just the field but also Wisconsin Avenue in Downtown Milwaukee, I knew I had hot tickets.

I put the word out that I had Series tickets. I asked my friend, Jenny, to go to what she still calls “some baseball game.” And two other baseball-loving friends, Pat and Don, who were the most persistent and convincing of my baseball-fan friends, also made my list. A promise of free transportation and free beer also played a role.

A week or two later we all headed out from La Crosse in Don’s 1971 Chevy Chevelle, for Game 4 between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers had a remarkable come-from-behind 7-5 victory—I remember the Brewers had an explosive 6-run, seventh inning, which seemed at the time like a euphoric blur. The Brewers ended up losing the Series 4 games to 3. But attending the Game 4 win, plus participating in the wild celebration in the stands and later on Wisconsin Avenue into the wee hours —was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Well, fast-forward 44 years, and, with the best record in Major League Baseball, 103 regular season wins, the Brewers are back in the Series, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 4 games to 0, after getting swept by the Dodgers last season 4 games to 0. The Brewers play in the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Game 1 in Milwaukee on Friday. (October 23). Whichever team wins the Series (the Brewers!), it will be their first World Series championship.

Ticket Sales

Naturally, I had to try to get tickets this year. When I heard tickets were going on sale to Wisconsin residents last week, I quickly contacted my sister-in-law Teri in West Allis and urged her to get on her laptop when they would go on sale in 10 minutes and try to buy tickets. Given my past experience of buying World Series tickets for $18 and knowing I’d have to also get flights to Milwaukee, I told her I’d spend up to $200 a ticket—even Standing Room Only. I knew my friends would also be logging on as well, in a mad dash to get tickets.

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Surprisingly, Teri actually did make it into the online ticketing system (while my friends and tens of thousands of other fans couldn’t get through) and she quickly texted me to say she found tickets for Game 1 for $882 and tickets for Game 2 for $544 (those included a sausage and beer). After a dreadful minute of pondering (“Yes or No?” Teri repeatedly texted) I turned them down because of the steep price. Now, reading how re-sale tickets for the Milwaukee games are selling for $4,000 and more, I tearfully regret not telling Teri to push the “buy” button. And it’s not just because of the free sausage and beer that came with the Game 2 tickets.

The next day, after seeing how much the tickets were selling for on the re-sale market, Teri and I commiserated over not buying those golden tickets. By reselling a few of them, they would have paid not only for my World Series trip to Milwaukee, but also a lot of nice German meals and Friday fish fries for all my Milwaukee friends and family, along with steak, ribs, and bratwurst for my sister-in-law’s entire West Allis neighborhood. Plus, a whole lot of Wisconsin’s famous Spotted Cow beer with which to watch the rest of the World Series games.

After lengthy text discussions the past week about our stupidity for not getting as many tickets as she could at that list price – “I’m still kicking myself,” she has texted more than once – we finally consoled ourselves by saying we just really aren’t those type of people who would take advantage of others by reselling our tickets to the highest bidder.

I’m not totally convinced of that.

But it sounded good at the time.

Go Brewers!

Kris Kodrich, a Milwaukee native, is an associate professor of journalism and media communication at Colorado State University.