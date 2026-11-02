UWM Men’s Basketball Program has Unfinished Business

× Expand Photo by Tyler Klein UWM Panthers vs Oakland Grizzlies, 1/27/24 Oakland's Jack Gohlke shoots a dagger three-pointer to send the game into their first overtime.

In each of the past two seasons, Milwaukee was the preseason Horizon League favorite, yet went winless in the conference tournament. Last year, an injury-ravaged Panthers squad limped to a 12-20 record.

Head Coach Bart Lundy’s rebound campaign centers on an ambition he has pursued throughout his tenure in the Cream City: building a team that represents Milwaukee.

Lundy has been intentional about building a core of Milwaukee area players. The fifth-year coach believes a strong local presence and winning area recruits is the key to the program returning to March Madness for the first time since 2014.

In-State Recruiting

“As a staff, we tried to build a fence around our region,” Lundy told the Shepherd Express. “If you look at the composition of our roster, hopefully our fans are excited about the local flavor and what we've done in-state with our recruiting.”

The 2026-27 Panthers roster includes six Wisconsinites, two Illinois recruits, and two former Marquette players. This UWM squad not only represents its home city geographically, but it embodies the underdog mentality of the Rust Belt town. The parallel to another Milwaukee squad, the Brewers, is apparent.

This Panthers program is made up of overlooked players with unattained goals. They are guys driven by adversity who believe their best basketball is still upcoming. A sixth-place finish in the Horizon League preseason poll only fuels this underdog squad.

“Do I want to be picked sixth? No,” Lundy said. “But I can look on the court and know that's not a sixth-place team.”

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An Appetite for Success

The centerpiece of this hungry squad is forward Danilo Jovanovich, a Preseason All-League First Team honoree and a Milwaukee native. “DLO,” as those around the program know him, was enjoying the most productive stretch of his college career, averaging 12.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 2.2 APG before shoulder surgery ended his season in January.

Playing in his hometown, a successful final season would be all the more meaningful. “I never had the season I wanted to have,” Jovanovich said at UWM’s Basketball Media Day. “People [overlook] me and say I'm injury prone. I want to prove to everybody that I can have a great year, and that we can go to the tournament as a team and have a great year for the city and for this program.”

Another player aiming to gain respect is senior guard Tre Norman. Norman played 98 games over three seasons for the Marquette Golden Eagles, including a pair of NCAA Tournament contests. But he feels his best basketball is still ahead as he pushes for a more prominent role on Lundy’s squad.

“The past three years, I wasn't able to show who I really am,” Norman said. The Boston native averaged 8.7 minutes per game across town, never playing more than 19 minutes in a contest for the Big East program. “That left a sour taste in my mouth,” he added.

Reaching Full Potential

When Norman entered the transfer portal, money was not his focus. Rather, he wanted a home where he could thrive as a leader and reach his full basketball potential.

“Success for me,” Norman said, “is being able to look back on this year, look in the mirror, and say, ‘I did everything I could. I gave everything I had to the team and to myself, and I left everything out there.’ ”

Lundy welcomed Norman’s leadership and noted the newcomer’s appetite for success as an asset to the program. “The first thing that pops out is his leadership, his character, and his work ethic,” Lundy said. “He was hungry for more opportunity. He is a tough guy, a dynamite defender who fits our system. I've seen guys like Tre have a lot of success in our league.”

(Re)Building for March

One Panther who has already found success in the Horizon League is wing Chandler Jackson. After an injury-riddled non-conference slate, Jackson found his groove in league play, averaging 11.1 points per game in the Horizon League and scoring 25 points twice. Jackson’s strong finish to 2025-26 helped him earn Preseason All-League Second Team honors.

Jackson and Jovanovich are among just five returners from last season’s roster. While Lundy is frustrated by the inconsistencies of current NCAA eligibility rules, he embraced the challenge of rebuilding the roster.

“I had a war room in my house, and worked out of there with the staff,” Lundy noted. “We went through players and built the roster as best we could. It was exciting; it's stressful. And you have to raise the money. It adds a layer to the job. But at the end of the day, I still get to coach basketball.”

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The theme for the 2026 offseason was adding high-major talent. The Panthers signed Jake Hansen, a Wauwatosa West grad who spent his freshman year at Oklahoma; Dominican product and Syracuse transfer Aaron Womack; and former Marquette and St. Joseph’s player Al Amadou.

Lundy also stayed true to his recent recruiting pattern of bringing in junior college talent. 6-10 big man Nate Malosa highlights a small but promising JuCo class.

“Nate is just scratching the surface on how good he can be,” Lundy said. “He’s athletic, really good on both sides of the ball, and he will be the anchor of our defense.”

Defensive improvement will be key for Milwaukee. UWM’s adjusted defensive efficiency of 115.4 points allowed per 100 possessions was the worst of Lundy’s tenure and a 10-point dip from the previous season, per KenPom ratings.

The Panthers’ inability to get stops stymied their up-tempo offense, leading to an unexpected 20-loss season.

On the court, the Panthers face one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the country. This slate includes four road games against 2026 NCAA Tournament teams, notably Florida, Vanderbilt, and TCU.

Lundy believes this roster can handle the rigors of a challenging non-conference docket, expressing the benefits of early-season tests come tournament time.

“Once we put the roster together, we thought that we could handle a more rigorous schedule,” Lundy said. “We’ve watched (Horizon League rivals) Oakland over these few years. They've taken some lumps in the preseason, but it’s helped them build their team to be ready in March.”

After four years of falling short, Bart Lundy and his hungry Milwaukee squad have the belief—and expectation—to reach the NCAA Tournament.