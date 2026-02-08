Was Dungeons & Dragons Born in Lake Geneva?

× Expand Photo by Ben Slowey Dungeons and Dragons - Lake Geneva Display

While Lake Geneva is regionally known as a resort town full of cute shops, pristine waters and lush gardens, it is also significant as the birthplace of the massively-popular fantasy tabletop role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons (D&D). In the early 1970s, avid gamers Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson together developed an immersive simulation where players could create their own characters, customize their abilities and explore with one another as they pursue quests, encounter challenges and find enchanted artifacts as a Dungeon Master narrates the story. Since debuting on the market in 1974, D&D has amassed a devoted following over the last 50 years, with the number of players today in the tens of millions. D&D revolutionized tabletop gaming and inspired generations of subsequent games, with expansions and revised editions continuing to cultivate new adventures for people of all ages.

In preserving its D&D legacy, Lake Geneva is peppered with landmarks all over town that commemorate significant events in D&D history, house memorabilia or pay respect to the game’s co-founder Gary Gygax. His birthday, July 27, was officially proclaimed Gary Gygax Day in 2023.

When visiting such landmarks, perhaps the most appropriate to see first would be where it all started. Situated at 330 W. Center St., the unassuming corner house was where Gygax and his family lived in the 1960s and ‘70s. A front porch window displays a card detailing information about the family as well as Gygax’s early gaming projects up to when D&D was officially published. Tours of the house as well as actual D&D sessions can be scheduled via the Birthplace of DND website.

Around the corner from the house is Geneva Lake Museum (255 Mill St.), which features the room-sized exhibit “The Wizard of Lake Geneva.” filled with all sorts of D&D lore, art, maps and manuals. Here, visitors can learn about Gygax’s life and follow a timeline of the game’s development, as well as learn about other games by Gygax’s original company TSR, Inc. Various D&D products are available for sale in the museum gift shop.

Several public memorials for Gygax have been erected around Lake Geneva. Near the fountain at The Riviera (812 Wrigley Drive is a brick dedicated to Gygax, featuring an illustration of the D&D dice. Down the street, a dedicated park bench can be found at Elm Park on the 1200 block of W. Main St. On the north outskirts of town, Gygax is interred at Oak Hill Cemetery (1101 Cemetery Road) with his grave lovingly adorned with D&D figurines as well as a wooden walking stick. To find his grave, immediately turn right upon entering, then take the first left and look for it on the right side of the road.

Next stop is Horticultural Hall (330 Broad St.), where Gygax organized the first Gen Con in 1968 before his D&D days. The private event venue is open for D&D-related activities during the annual Dragon Days Fantasy Festival held in fall. Gen Con was hosted at nearby American Legion Post 24 for several years before being moved to Kenosha’s UW-Parkside, then to Milwaukee in 1985 and hosted there until relocating to Indianapolis in 2003, where it has been held since. Gen Con is now the largest tabletop gaming convention in the country with an estimated 72,000 attendees in 2025.

Expand Photo by Ben Slowey Gary Gygax Memorial Marker - Lake Geneva A memorial pavement marker for Gary Gygax in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin

While Gen Con has long since left town, another gaming convention, Gary Con, takes place in Lake Geneva annually in March and specifically focuses on D&D. This year’s Gary Con will be March 19-22 at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa (7036 Grand Geneva Way). For tickets, visit the official Gary Con website.

Another landmark resides within the Lake Geneva Public Library (918 W Main St.), Appendix N Alcove, which archives dozens of books that inspired D&D, complete with a comfy armchair to sit and read. The Dungeon Hobby Shop Museum, which housed a vast collection of vintage D&D memorabilia and was TSR headquarters at one point, closed its doors in 2024.

While some have come and gone, more D&D-related points of interest are planned for the future. The Gygax Memorial Fund is currently working to dedicate a more prominent memorial to Gygax at Elm Park in the form of a bronze statue of him seated at a stone table, looking upon a map of his castle dungeon. Additionally, an interactive, fantasy-themed dinner attraction known as The Griffin & Gargoyle is slated to open its doors soon.