What Has Shaka Smart Meant to Milwaukee Beyond Basketball?

Expand Photo by Dakota Barnes-Rush Marquette men’s basketball players Marquette men’s basketball players gather around head coach Shaka Smart during a team huddle at a preseason scrimmage in Milwaukee. Smart has emphasized relationships, player growth and building a strong team culture during his time at Marquette.

Shaka Smart wants people to remember more than the wins and losses from his time at Marquette. The men’s basketball coach says his job also means helping players grow, setting a good example and bringing joy to the city.

“The most important impact that a coach can make is on his players,” Smart said in an interview after a Marquette scrimmage. He said he wants people in his program to become “successful fathers, successful husbands, successful members of their communities.”

People who have worked with Smart say they have seen that focus in how he treats players and student managers. Trey Hayes, the team’s head student manager, said Smart makes a point of knowing people in the program, including where they went to high school. Hayes said Smart thanks managers for their work and makes sure they know they are valued.

“He makes it known like, ‘Hey, I appreciate you being here,’” Hayes said. “To hear that coming from the head coach ... that goes a long way.”

Building relationships beyond the court

Hayes said Smart makes time for people who may not be in the spotlight. He said friends who manage teams at other schools have told him about coaches who walk past managers without acknowledging them. Smart’s focus on relationships can also mean spending time with staff outside the gym. Hayes recalled Smart texting him and another manager to ask if they wanted to run a 5K. Hayes said Smart soon pulled ahead during the run, then teased him about his conditioning.

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Hayes said the exchange pushed him to work harder and made him feel that he and the coach were challenging each other to improve.

“How many head coaches are running with their managers?” Hayes said. “That kind of makes me feel valued.”

Hayes started working as a manager before his freshman year. That early start helped him build a relationship with Smart and the team. Smart later asked whether Hayes had a passport because there were extra spots for a team trip to Italy. Hayes had recently gotten one after a spring break trip to Mexico during his senior year of high school. Hayes said the trip gave him more chances to connect with the team. Now, he wants younger managers to have a similar experience.

A lesson that went beyond basketball

Christian Golden, a Marquette graduate who now works as a field and marketing sales representative for Milwaukee Tool, worked closely with Smart during his senior year. Golden handled player relations and community engagement, helping connect players with students and campus groups.

Near the end of college, Golden asked Smart about staying at Marquette as a graduate assistant. Smart instead invited him to work out and told him he believed Golden’s life was bigger than basketball.

“He said, ‘You’re going to be a star,’” Golden recalled. “He said, ‘I personally believe that your life is bigger than basketball.’” Golden said the advice hurt at first because he wanted to stay in Milwaukee and keep working with the team. Looking back, he said he is grateful Smart pushed him to consider other paths.

Golden said the experience showed him that Smart cared about his future, not only what he could do for the program. He said Smart also works to bring players into the community, including through the Juneteenth parade and other local events. Smart said the parade is meaningful because it gives him a chance to be among the people who make Milwaukee what it is.

What Milwaukee will remember

Smart said coaches can focus so much on winning that they lose sight of how they affect people around them. “You want to set a positive example,” Smart said. “You want to bring happiness and joy to people. You want to, when you can, help people in small ways.”

Golden said that personal side can be missed when fans judge a coach only by a team’s record. He said Smart cares about the school, the city and the people around the program.

Hayes said he tries to carry the same values into his own life by being a good student, friend and leader to other managers. Smart said he hopes people remember that his teams played with passion and gave fans joy. He also urged young people who want to coach to stay curious, ask questions and keep learning.

“You have to be uncommon,” Smart said. For the people who have worked closely with him, Smart’s impact is found not only during games, but in the relationships he builds and the paths he encourages others to take.