After a rocky start to the season, the general concensus amongst writers and fans was that the Brewers needed to end May above .500 to be able to keep their season on track.

Thanks to a streak of winning nine of their last 11, the Brewers have accomplished that fact and find themselves tied for second place in the division. A six game losing streak by the Reds has helped. The two teams find themselves 3.5 games behind the Cardinals.

The pitching has been absolutely stellar. Shaun Marcum has been more than advertised. He was named co-NL player of the week this week after going 2-0 with a 1.2 ERA over to starts while recording 12 strikeouts

West Coast road trips have been historically hard for the Brewers. They seem to perform poorly and often come home with a losing record. Maybe it was the shortness of the trip - just two, two game series, but the Brewers left the West Coast with a 2-2 record and came home absolutely crushing opponents. They've won four in a row and still have five more home games.

The schedule doesn't ease up for the Brewers in June, as they play one of the most brutal interleague schedules I've ever seen. While St. Louis is playing the Royals and Blue Jays, the Brewers play at Boston and the Yankees as well as facing the Rays. Despite their poor record, do not expect the Brewers to walk all over our "regional" interleague foe the Twins, either.

Getting back above .500 was the first step for the Brewers. Now they have to maintain. The stellar pitching is getting backed up by offensive prowess, but they still haven't proven they can keep that up on the road. June brings all those interleague matchups, plus four games at Wrigley.