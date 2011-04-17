Badger dominating NHL playoffs

11 former Badgers are skating in the NHL playoffs, the most of any college.

There is not a first round matchup that does not include a Badger. Kyle

From Paul Capobianco on UWBadgers.com: There have been eight games played and 27 goals scored thus far. Badgers account for 14.8 percent of the goals, 20 percent of the first goals and 20 percent of the game-winning goals, including 50 percent of the overtime game-winning goals.

Kyle Turris scored the first goal of the whole playoffs for the Phoenix Coyotes.

Joe Pavelski scored his third playoff overtime game winning goal to give the San Jose Sharks the win in game one.

Here's an article from MercuryNews.com about Pavelski's playoff prowess (h/t 60 min)