Badger Men's Hockey lose in OT on controversial call

The Badger men's hockey team lost a second OT game in the young season on a goal that players, coach Mike Eaves and even Madison.com hockey beat writer Andy Baggot think shouldn't have been allowed.

The goal play starts at about 1:32 of the below video, so you can judge for yourself.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="http://www.youtube.com/embed/8DMLc7EtkvM" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The argument is that the Michigan Tech player checks Badger John Ramage into goalie Landon Peterson, taking him completely out of the play and leaving the net wide open. The argument is that interference should have been called and the goal disallowed.

The loss was the second-straight OT loss for freshman goalie Peterson. Last week the Badgers allowed a goal with just 6 seconds left in OT. Now this. Peterson has played extremely well and his record shows two tough losses.

Coach Mike Eaves felt the referees weren't equipped to call the play, saying "Judging by the sheepishness of the two young referees, they had no command of the play."

I can't argue that I'm any sort of college hockey expert, especially on the rules, but this quote from Michigan Tech senior Brett Olson, who has the assist on the goal, is incredibly telling, in my opinion.

"One of our guys might have bumped into their guy, who might have bumped into their goalie," Olson said. "It's a bounce.

"We'll take it."

The Badgers had won 11-straight games against Michigan Tech