Badger men's hockey at the Olympics

Saw this this weekend and thought it was worth passing along. There’s a constant debate about which path players should take to the pros and these stats give good credence to taking the college path. They’re also Wisconsin heavy, which I think is just as telling. All three of UW’s representatives on Team USA are mentioned.

From USCHO.com via College Hockey, Inc.

College players in the Olympics

All three of the Directorate Awards chosen by the IIHF went to former college players – Michigan State’s Ryan Miller at goalie, Wisconsin’s Brian Rafalski at defenseman and Jonathan Toews at forward.

Wisconsin’s Ryan Suter led the tournament in plus/minus at -9.

Ohio State’s Ryan Kesler and Wisconsin’s Joe Pavelski ranked second and third, respectively, in faceoff wins.

Not a bad advertisement for college players, it would seem. It’s not a clear victory, but it’s a decent step in building the case.