Badger Trio gets high marks.

From UWBadgers.com, " Rivals.com put up a story earlier this month ranking the top "triplets" in college football, meaning the team with the best combination of quarterback, running back and wide receiver. The Badger trio of QB Scott Tolzien, RB John Clay and WR Nick Toon came in at No. 9 in the top-15 poll." Here's what Rivals.com said about the Badgers' trio: "The Badgers' trio isn't as flashy as some others on this list, but Tolzien, Clay and Toon get the job done. As usual at Wisconsin, a bruising running back is the centerpiece. Defenses know the 248-pound Clay will get plenty of work, but he still averages 5.4 yards per carry for his career. Although Wisconsin retains its run-first style, the Badgers are opening up the offense. Tolzien became the first Badgers quarterback to complete more than 200 passes in a season. In recent seasons, Wisconsin has relied extensively on its tight end in the passing game, but Toon figures to change that this season. He had 54 catches for 805 yards and four TDs last season."