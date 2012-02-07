Badger women's hockey featured on NYT website

The New York Times Slap Shot hockey page has recently featured articles on Gordie Howe and NHL realignment.

They also featured the Badger women's hockey team.

College hockey doesn't get too much national press. Women's college hockey gets even less. So for the NYT to talk about the accomplishments of the Badger women's hockey team and the records they keep breaking with Fill the Bowl - that's really quite an accomplishment.

The article also highlights Hilary Knight's time with Team USA and how solid Alex Rigsby has been in goal.

Way to go ladies, getting yourself some national press.