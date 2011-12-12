Ball doesn't win Heisman

Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin junior walked away with the Heisman trophy Saturday night. Wisconsin's Montee Ball placed fourth with 348 points and 22 first-place votes.

Griffin received 405 first-place votes and 1,687 points. Stanford QB Andrew Luck received 247 first-place votes and 1,407 points.

Alabama running back Trent Richardson was third with 138 first-place votes and 978 points. LSU cornerback Tyrann Mathieu was fifth with 327 points.

Ball also missed out on winning the Doak Walker Award, which is given to the nation's top running back. Alabama's Trent Richardson won. Which, as I've previously written, is kind of crap.

Montee Ball really suffered from the Badgers backing Russell Wilson for Heisman for so many weeks. I think with a better PR campaign, Ball would have had a better shot. It shouldn't have been on me - a meager blogger - to do the math that proved Ball was deserving. Despite the two losses - meaning Wilson just wasn't going to be considered anymore - the Badgers were still pushing Wilson for Heisman for a few more weeks. Ball's Heisman twitter started just two weeks before the end of the season.