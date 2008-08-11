BOOO, Adam Dunn traded to DBacks

August 11th, 2008 @ 10:57am

by Tyler Bassett/Sports 620 KTAR, John Gambadoro/Sports 620 KTAR

Sports 620 KTAR's John Gambadoro reports the Arizona Diamondbacks have acquired outfielder Adam Dunn from the Cincinnati Reds.

The Diamondbacks have Monday off, but start a NL West series in Colorado on Tuesday night.

Dunn is expected to start in right field.

The Diamondbacks are giving up three prospects in the deal, minor league pitcher Dallas Buck and two other players to be named later.

Dunn has 32 home runs in 2008 with 74 RBI. His average this season is .233. He has 270 home runs in his career, currently in his eighth Major League season, spending his entire career in Cincinnati.

Dunn has hit 40 or more home runs the past four seasons and is on pace to eclipse that mark again this season. He has also struck out 165 times or more in those seasons, currently with 120 this season.

The Diamondbacks will now have three of the top five strikeout leaders in the National League. Mark Reynolds is second with 147 and Chris Young is third with 122.

Throughout his career in the big leagues Dunn has played either corner outfield position while also getting some time in at first base. He has not played first base since the 2006 season and that was only in two games.

The Diamondbacks have seen their NL West lead shrink to a-game-and-a-half over the Los Angeles Dodgers.