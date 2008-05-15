Braun signed to 7 year, $45 million extension

<a href="http://milwaukee.brewers.mlb.com/news/article.jsp?ymd=20080515&content_id=2705204&vkey=news_mil&fext=.jsp&c_id=mil">from MilwaukeeBrewers.com</a>

MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers announced a record contract extension for left fielder Ryan Braun on Thursday that sets the standard for players with zero to three years of Major League experience.

The contract is for eight years and $45 million, exceeding the six-year, $31 million contract signed by Rockies shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, who would have been eligible for salary arbitration one year earlier than Braun. Braun's deal blows away the six-year, $17.5 million guaranteed to Rays third baseman Evan Longoria, who like Braun falls into the "zero-plus" category of service time.

"It's a very good contract for both the ballclub and Ryan," general manager Doug Melvin said at a press conference at Miller Park.

Braun hit .324 with 34 home runs last season last season and edged Tulowitzki in a close National League Rookie of the Year vote. Because he was not promoted to the Majors until late May, Braun would not have been eligible for arbitration until the 2010-11 offseason and for free agency until 2013-14.

___

The deal is for 8 years because it includes this season and wraps Braun up for the first two years of his free agency.

As far as I'm concerned, this is a great step. Not only is it great to see Brewers management being free with money (<a href="http://milwaukee.brewers.mlb.com/news/article.jsp?ymd=20080514&content_id=2700360&vkey=news_mil&fext=.jsp&c_id=mil">Attanasio also said he's willing to spend for a new starting pitcher if the need arises this year</a>) but I'd much rather be tied to Braun than Fielder at this point. It would be great if we could have both, but I don't think this is a franchise that can support two franchise players and I think between Prince's weight and the money his agent Scott Boras is going to want, Braun's the best option of the two.