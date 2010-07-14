What the Brewers are asking for Hart

From MLBTradeRumors.com via Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle the Brewers asked for either Madison Bumgarner or Jonathan Sanchez in exchange for Hart.

Both are young pitchers under team control for some years.

The Brewers faced each of the young pitches during the Giants recent four-game stint at Miller Park and were able to muster just one run each day.

According to the rumor, the Giants' manager was unwilling to part with either arm.

Brewer fans should be happy that GM Doug Melvin is reaching for the moon with this trade.