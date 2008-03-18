Brewers impress yesterday

J.J. Hardy has the flu. Braun's achilles is still under question. Rickie Weeks hurt his wrist (again). Ned Yost said he was a little unsure of how able he'd be to field two teams. Instead, the Brewers tied the White Sox in a game that was stopped after 10 innings because the teams ran out of pitchers. And the other squad absolutely railed upon Seattle 17-3. Apparently the squad had it together, after all.

By Anthony Witrado

Monday, Mar 17 2008, 06:05 PM

Peoria, Ariz. - The Brewers split squad pounded Seattle, 17-3, racking up 25 hits.

Every starter had at least one hit.

Most of the devistation came from the bat of minor league outfielder Brendan Katin, who went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a three-run home run and six RBI. Rightfielder Corey Hart stayed hot with a single and two-run double and a stolen base.

Chris Narveson got the victory after taking over for starter Chris Capuano, who left with soreness in his left elbow. Narveson pitched 3.2 innings, allowed no runs, three hits and struck out four.