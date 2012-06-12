Brewers sign supplemental 1st Rounder Haniger

Mitch Haniger, the Cal Poly outfielder picked by the Brewers in the supplemental round following the first round, has signed for a $1.2 million signing bonus - $159,000 under slot.

Jim Callis of Baseball America says of Haniger: "Haniger's best tools are his plus power and arm strength. He also has a selective approach at the plate."

Keith Law says Haniger has "good bat speed and a chance to develop into an above-average defender in an outfield corner."

Apparently the reason Haniger didn't sign last week and come to Miller Park with Victor Roache and Clint Coulter because he had a big final at Cal Poly and didn't want to miss it.

I hope folks ask him about this - part of me thinks its a ploy to not be overshadowed by the higher draft picks - and part of me thinks it says a lot about the kid's character that he wanted to finish school, despite the payday in his near future. Either way, I hope we hear a bit more about this. Both possibilities say a lot about his character, one way or the other.