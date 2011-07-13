Brewers trade for Francisco Rodriguez

Just moments after the end of the All-Star Game, news broke that Dealin' Doug Melvin was at it again and had added Mets closer Francisco Rodriguez (K-Rod).

Details of the trade so far are sketchy - the Brewers traded 2 players to be named later (PTBNL) to the Mets for K-Rod and cash.

K-Rod is 2-2 with a 3.16 ERA in 42 games so far for the Mets. He's 23-for-26 in save opportunities.

It's not clear if he'll be taking over for closer John Axford or if K-Rod will become the new 8th inning set-up man. Doug Melvin was pretty ambigous when asked about it, saying he was just getting quality arms and it was up to Reonicke to decide what to do with them.

ESPN's Buster Olney had this to say on Twitter:

Interesting gamble by the Brewers on k-rod; I bet they gave up very little in terms of PTBNL. Deal also signals strong chance Beltran moved.

and

Pure salary dump by the Mets. Pure salary add by Brewers, without giving up high-end talent. Bell would have cost a high-end prospect.

Initial concerns:

A thin, thin minor league system means we shouldnt be trading more prospects. If this is Tyler Thornburg or Wily Peralta, I'm going to be pretty upset. Those are both plus guys.

He's already pitched 42 games. We've been super concerned about how many games Loe has pitched already (47) and here K-Rod's in the same boat

K-Rod could be owed $17.5 million next season. You think we shouldn't pay for Prince? There's no way we should commit that kind of money to a reliever.