Bucks end of season links

A few links to some season-ending articles on the Bucks -

This yahoo blog has been down this road with Scott Skiles when he was with Chicago and wonders if Milwaukee is going to see the same result.

This AP article points out how this year's team success was a perfect-storm and is unlikely to be replicated.

The Bucks have the 15th pick in the NBA Draft and Channel 12's Dan Needles is hoping they'll pick a PG out of Butler.

This article combines the end of the season with Luc Richard Mbah a Moute's excitement about going to South Africa for the World Cup

Picking up John Salmons before the trade deadline was crucial to Milwaukee's success. Now, less than a week from the season end, the Bucks are already in talks with his agent to sign a contract, says the J-S.

This article from Sydney, Australia talks about how Andrew Bogut's All-NBA third-team nod is the first for an Australian in the NBA. Bogut received the honor despite missing part of the season.