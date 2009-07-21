Bush struggles in second rehab start

Bush struggles in minors

By Tom Haudricourt of the Journal Sentinel

July 15, 2009 10:17 p.m.

What was scheduled to be the final minor-league tuneup for right-hander Dave Bush before he returns to the Brewers' starting rotation did not go well Wednesday night

Pitching for Class AA Huntsville in Mississippi, Bush allowed six hits and five runs in three innings, with two walks and two strikeouts. After allowing no runs in the first inning, he allowed one run in the second and four in the third inning.

Of the 40 pitches Bush threw, only 19 were strikes. That's not a good sign for a pitcher known for pounding the strike zone.

The plan was for Bush to use that final tune-up with Huntsville, then pitch for the Brewers Monday in Pittsburgh. We'll see if this poor outing changes those plans.

Bush went on the DL after it was discovered that he had a micro-tear in his pitching arm, the result of being struck by a line drive in a game in Florida.