No Cap on Complexities in This Year’s NFL

Now thatit's gone, let's be candid: The NFL salary cap baffled all us fans.

A player'ssalary and his "cap number" never seemed to be the same; tradesbecame rare because they required intricate calculations of "capimpact"; and long-term contracts needed year-by-year reworking to preserve"cap space." But not this year. NFL owners—perhaps planning a lockoutin 2011—invoked a clause in the labor contract to abolish the salary cap for2010. But no cap doesn't mean no byzantine rules.

Frank: I'm relying on you, pal, to explain the non-cap terrain. Since youhave a rooting interest, you must have it down pat.

Artie: Think again. Math was never my strength, and I feel like I just walkedinto a class in advanced calculus.

Frank: Actually, I always assumed that nobody understood the cap systemexcept the Journal Sentinel's BobMcGinn. In fact, I think Bob inventedthe system for the league.

Artie: Some system. How could Dan Snyder spend like a drunken sailor everyyear to restock the Redskins—with great futility—if there was a cap?

Frank: This year's system alters a lot of rules about free agents—who'sunrestricted and restricted; the "tender" contracts that teams offerto keep them; draft-choice compensation for teams that lose them.

Artie: I found someone who canexplain it all. Mike Florio wrote a great column on nbcsports.com that does thejob; just do a Google search for "Mike Florio 20 questions NFL."

Frank: One odd aspect of the non-cap is that it removes not only the league'sspending ceiling, but also the spending minimumthat was part of the system.

Artie: Some teams might dump big contracts they no longer want, making themthe Pittsburgh Pirates of the NFL.

Frank: And they'll do this because...

Artie: They want to make more profit this year—which the players' union wouldportray as stockpiling for a lockout in 2011.

Frank: Another work stoppage in a sports league that's swimming in money? CanNFL owners and players be so stupid that...

Artie: Hold your horses right there. You betcha, they can be that stupid.

Frank: And what would a lockout be over?

Artie: Under the labor deal ending next March, players get 59.6% of totalrevenue. The owners want to reduce that.

Frank: Billionaires fighting millionaires over how many nickels they can keepfrom each other. Gee, I wonder who'll have to provide more revenue regardlessof the outcome.

Artie: Back to this year, and the question Wisconsin cares about: How does the non-capaffect the Packers?

Frank: There are certain restrictions on what the final eight teams in therecent playoffs can do in signing unrestricted free agents. Is it possible thePackers helped themselves by losing to Arizonain the first round?

Artie: Nope, because the general manager, Ted Thompson, never goes afterbig-name free agents anyway. But the non-cap might make it easier for Thompsonto swing some trades.

Frank: What about holding onto the free agents the Pack already has?

Artie: Thompson took the biggest step in re-signing the unrestricted ChadClifton at left tackle. He was looking for a three-year deal at, like, $7million per year, which would be crazy if all the money were guaranteed. Clifton has been a tough,reliable guy for years, but he'll be 34 in June; how long can he hold up?Thompson gave him three years at $20 million, but only $7.5 million isguaranteed. So Ted covered a key position and will hope to draft his lefttackle of the future.

Frank: Cliftonwill have his hands full against the Bears now that they've signed JuliusPeppers, the top free-agent pass rusher.

Artie: Don't forget Detroit signing KyleVanden Bosch, and Jared Allen in Minnesota.Clifton betterhold up this year!

Frank: The Packers lost a big name when Aaron Kampman signed with Jacksonville. He musthave been looking all along to get back to a 4-3 system, where he thrived as apass rusher. He supposedly was improving as a "stand-up" guy in lastseason's 3-4 before he hurt his knee, but I figured the Packers wouldn't bedevastated if he left.

Artie:His reported deal of four years and $26 million, with $11 million guaranteed,was way too high for the Pack. He was still a question mark in terms of healthand his worth in the 3-4.

Frank: He was a good soldier, kept quiet about the change in positions, butit was clear he wasn't happy about it.

Artie: Good luck and thanks, Aaron. But the Packers' top priorities ondefense were nose tackle Ryan Pickett, whom they locked up with the"franchise" label, and safety Nick Collins, whom they"tendered" with the highest draft-pick price tag—first- andthird-rounders.

Frank: And the rest of the restricted free agents they tendered?

Artie: There are guys I'd hate to lose, like defensive tackle Johnny Jolly,offensive lineman Jason Spitz, safety Atari Bigby, cornerback Tramon Williamsand jack-of-all-trades Spencer Havner. But if someone signed one of ’em and thePack got a second-rounder out of it, that wouldn't be too bad.

Frank: So it looks like the Packers won't lose anyone they really want tokeep.

Artie: And the draft is supposed to be really deep in the positions the Packis looking for—offensive linemen and cornerbacks.

Frank: So things are hunky-dory?

Artie: Well, they're punterless after declining to tender Jeremy Kapinos.Then again, the way he played they’ve been punterless for the last 17 games,ain’a?

TheMadness Begins

Frank: The Marquette and UW hoopsters headed into their conferencetournaments in different ways. MU stumbled at home against Notre Dame while theBadgers stifled Illinois—theteam they'll play in the tourney Friday.

Artie: It seems unfair that the Badgers—13-5 in the conference, one gamebehind Ohio State,Purdue and Michigan—stillstart with the 10-8 Illini instead of a bottom-feeder. Illinois plays almost a European style, lotsof big guys who jump-shoot, and if they're hot they can be trouble.

Frank: If the Badgers beat Illinois,presumably they'll face Ohio State in the semifinals.

Artie: The Buckeyes are a great team because of Evan Turner, who could be theNo. 1 overall NBA pick, but Michigan State is really deep.Might be better to face OSU first.

Frank: As for MU, this time the opponent's three-pointer dropped at thecrucial moment as the Irish forced overtime.

Artie: It wasn't just that. In the last few minutes MU looked a littleunhinged, every man for himself.

Frank: They open the Big East tourney against either St. John's or Connecticut.The crowd will be tough; UConn gets tons of fans to MadisonSquare Garden,and St. John'sis a subway ride away.

Artie: After that, MU would need three more wins in three nights, presumablywith teams like Villanova and Syracuseinvolved. Not a good script for a team that isn't deep and relies heavily ontreys.

SettingUp an Encore?

Frank: Last week produced more evidence of our superb talents of prediction!

Artie: Um, when was that?

Frank: Remember that great Brewer game we saw against the Giants lastSeptember—triple play, extra innings, and Prince Fielder's "ka-boom"routine after his walk-off homer?

Artie: Hmmm... Some of that rings a bell.

Frank: Some Giants were miffed when the Brewers staged a mass collapse asPrince leaped onto the plate. We didn't fault either side but we said,"It'll be interesting to see if the Giants give Prince a friendly plunkingin an exhibition game next spring."

Artie: Which they darn sure did!

Frank: Barry Zito's first pitch—a lollipop, it should be noted—went intoPrince's midsection. He had to be expecting it, and he didn't get mad.

Artie: But I don't think the dust has settled on this.

Frank: The Giants' only trip here this year—barring the playoffs—is July 5-8.

Artie: If Prince hits a walk-off in one of those games, he might wave thecrowd onto the field to help celebrate.

Frank: And if something happens here, the Giants may respond when the Brewershit the coast Sept. 17-19.

Artie: This is what makes baseball great. Mark your calendars!