Congratulations Badger Men's Basketball Team

With a win over Illinois in the Big Ten tournament today, this year's team became the first Wisconsin team ever to win both the regular season and tournament championships.

Congratulations also go to Marcus Landry who was named Most Outstanding Player of the tournament.

Michael Flowers was named to the all tournament team.

Subsequently, we got the shaft and received a #3 seed in the NCAA tournament. We will be playing #14 Cal-State Fullerton. I don't want to get ahead of anything - especially after the horrible way this team played in last year's tournament.

But the possible matchup of Wisconsin/USC in the second round could be an incredibly interesting game. I'd like to see how UW handles OJ Mayo and I'd like to see what USC does against a team who's system they never see.