Congratulations LSU Baseball, National Champions!

<a onblur="try {parent.deselectBloggerImageGracefully();} catch(e) {}" href="http://1.bp.blogspot.com/_MmuSDlN7GQs/SkLnsc4PmRI/AAAAAAAACY0/7aqM1yOgTxo/s1600-h/lsubaseball.jpg"><img style="margin: 0pt 10px 10px 0pt; float: left; cursor: pointer; width: 320px; height: 233px;" src="http://1.bp.blogspot.com/_MmuSDlN7GQs/SkLnsc4PmRI/AAAAAAAACY0/7aqM1yOgTxo/s320/lsubaseball.jpg" alt="" id="BLOGGER_PHOTO_ID_5351094058121926930" border="0" /></a>

LSU kicked some major Texas ass tonight winning the third game of the series 11-4 and

Congrats, too, to Jared Mitchell, tournament MVP,

.348 (5-23) 2 HR 7 RBI, who also happens to now own a National Championship in football and baseball.

GEAUX TIGERS!