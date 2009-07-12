Craig Counsell, motivational speaker

Nicolet ballplayers get pep talk from Counsell, then beat Whitefish Bay

July 1, 2009 12:31 p.m. | Prior to Monday night's high school baseball game between Nicolet and Whitefish Bay, Brewers infielder Craig Counsell gave some of the players a bit of a pre-game pep talk.

Surprisingly, though, the 1988 graduate of Whitefish Bay High School, didn't chat with players from his alma mater. Instead, he provided words of encouragement to conference rival Nicolet.

"Everyone really appreciated it," said Nicolet coach Dick Sykes. "There were no autographs. Just a real nice talk from a great guy."

Whatever Counsell said to the team appears to have worked - Nicolet handily defeated Bay by a 12-2 score.