Cubs Conspiracy?

Over at Brewed Sports they unearthed a possible conspiracy theory on a Cubs fanboard that basically suggests the Cubs should play their hardest against us in order to prevent us from reaching the playoffs, thereby lowering our monetary intake and creating a payroll problem for us in the future.

Poster DannyNoonan doesn't mind the theory, since it involves a team playing their hardest, which you can't fault. His concern comes with the Mets series. If the Cubs were to "throw" a game or two, Noonan wonders where that falls in the spectrum of baseball scandal.