Despite rumors otherwise, Marcum to the DL

Well the Brewers have finally made the move to put Shaum Marcum on the DL, but they're prefacing it with a "don't panic."

Saying it's mostly to make room on the roster for Travis Ishikawa, who's himself returning from the DL, the Brewers moved Marcum, retroactive to June 15.

Marcum has had Tommy John surgery on the elbow that is experiencing tightness and the Brewers are predictably quiet about the whole situation, but are saying there's nothing to worry about.

Marcum had shoulder tightness in Spring Training and little was said about that injury, as well.

It's said that Marcum's delivery is very unusual and that it would likely lead to a shorter career and leave him injury-prone. Who knows if what we're seeing is a product of that or if it's lingering from the end of last season, when he clearly ran out of gas but Roenicke continued to pitch him in the postseason. Or if it's none of the above and all just a coincidence.