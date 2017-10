Six years too late, but Matt Millen has been removed as team president and CEO of the Detroit Lions.

Someone missing the 31-84 record the Lions have amassed during this reign of terror, Millen's wife apparently told her husband that he's now out of "football prison."

FoxSports.com reported the story yesterday, but it hadn't been confirmed. That being said, one of their supporting details was the large moving boxes in Millen's office.

Yeah, that's usually a sign of something....

