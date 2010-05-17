Doug Davis to DL with heart virus

Doug Davis was scratched from his start for the Brewers tonight due to the inflammation of the lining around his heart.

According to reports, he had chest pains yesterday that he initially treated as heartburn but when it didnt get better, he Googled his symptons and headed to the hospital, afraid he was having a heart attack. Several tests later, the doctors had no answer and Davis was getting worried.

Turned out a cold virus in his system was able to get into the lining of his heart. The condition is not life threatening, but does require complete rest and lots of anti-biotics. He was placed on the 15-day DL and Adam Stern was recalled to take his roster spot.

The whole situation developed today, so there's been no word as to how this will affect the pitching rotation - though it's possible Jeff Suppan or Manny Parra could be moved from the bullpen to a starting role.