Draft signings

Though not officially announced by the club, three Brewers draftees have signed with the team.

First and second picks Clint Coulter and Victor Roache have signed and high schooler 13th round pick Alan Sharkey have all signed.

Coulter will be introduced by the club in a press conference after passing his physical today. He will receive the slot recommendation bonus of $1.675 million dollars.

Roache, taken one pick after Coulter, will receive a bonus of $1.25 million. His recommended slot number was $1.65, but he is nursing a broken wrist, which may have played a role in his accepting a lower number.

Having Coulter in Low-A Helena for the entire Pioneer League season should be a big boon for his development as a professional.

Having Roache's rehab watched over by the professional staff should help in the healing process. Certainly the Brewers afford better doctors than Roache would himself.

No details on Sharkey's signing, but he announced on Twitter that he's officially a Brewer.