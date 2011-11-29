Former Badger Owen Daniels is Texans' backup QB

With Matt Schaub out for the season, the Texans had to go to Matt Leinart. Unfortunately for them, he broke his collarbone late in the first half. That meant rookie QB T.J. Yates was now the "starter." Yates played his college ball at North Carolina - not exactly a football powerhouse.

Yates did ok, but that's the not best part of the story from that situation.

With Yates promoted from backup to starter, the role of backup quarterback was wide open. SI's Peter King reported in today's Monday Morning Quarterback that Wisconsin alum and TE Owen Daniels was the Texans' backup quarterback for the rest of the game.

Daniels' credentials? He threw six passes as a redshirt freshman at UW.

They do have Kellen Clemens on the practice squad and will likely get him on the roster as the backup. They're also talking about signing Brady Croyle.

But for a shining half, Daniels had the chance to be a star :)