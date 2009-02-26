I Found Your Camera website

I stumbled upon this site today and I have to say that it's one of the coolest things I've seen people do.

As someone who is physically attached to her camera, I can't imagine what I'd do if I ever lost it or my memory cards.

This blog provides a place to post pictures from found cameras and memory cards in hopes of reuniting them with their owners.

There's a recent post of a camera found here on the East Side of Milwaukee, so I'm cross posting it in hopes of finding the owner.

Fujifilm camera found, Milwaukee

"I found a pink Fujifilm Fine Pix camera on the east side of Milwaukee, WI., near UW-Milwaukee campus the morning of January 4th. The camera was found demolished and damaged beyond repair, but I salvaged the 4 GB memory card. I am more than happy to return the card to the owner, but I have tossed the camera as it was so badly destroyed."

Labels: Wisconsin