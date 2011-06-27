Four Badgers taken in NHL draft

One current and three furture Badgers were drafted by NHL teams over the weekend.

NHL drafts are different in that teams draft players usually just out of high school and hold their rights throughout their juniors or college career.

Michael Mersch was a Badger last season and went through last year's draft without being selected. His on-ice play got him some recognition and he was drafted in the fourth round by the LA Kings.

In addition to Mersch, three players who are committed to Wisconsin but haven't yet played were drafted.

Joseph LaBate went 101st, during the fourth round, to the Stanley Cup runner-up Vancouver Canucks. The fourth-round pick will start his time in Madison this fall.

The second two Badgers selected came in the seventh round as defenseman Patrick Daly and forward Brad Navin went 189th to the New Jersey Devils and 197th to the Buffalo Sabres, respectively.