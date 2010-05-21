Gregg Zaun to DL, Jonathan Lucroy recalled from Nashville

Gregg Zaun left tonight's game when it looked like a pitch hit his finger. Turns out he has a shoulder strain. This is likely the same injury that caused all those poor throw-backs to the mound way back on April 26. Not sure why he's just now taking time for it to heal if it was an issue almost a month ago. Less sure if that's on him for pretending it's ok or on Macha for pretending it wasn't happening. Since it's never a good idea to only carry one catcher, while Zaun's on the DL, Jonathan Lucroy will be recalled from AAA Nashville. He's hitting .272/.372/.643 and there was talk of him possibly coming up in the past.