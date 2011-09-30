Greinke to pitch on short rest

Well it looks like all those stories on Wednesday were for naught, because Zach Greinke has apparently convinced manager Ron Roenicke that he'll be ok to pitch on Sunday, despite throwing 75 pitches in Wednesday's game.

Roenicke had said earlier today that it would be up to Greinke to show Roenicke that he was physically able to do it and convince Roenicke to let him pitch on the short rest.

While it isn't likely to be a big difference if Greinke and Marcum go 2-3 or 3-2, their season stats do make you think that it's not a bad idea to give it a go.

Game 2 is at home and Zach Greinke is 11-0 at Miller Park.

Game 3 is on the road and Shaun Marcum has been dominant on the road. His road ERA is 2.60 smaller on the road.

Those numbers are hard to ignore. But Wednesday was only the second time in Greinke's career that he'd pitched on three-days rest. Of course, he told reporters he loves pitching on short rest. He performed fine on Wednesday, so there's no reason to see why he won't be fine on Sunday, but it is always scary to make those decisions.

Fans will remember that CC Sabathia pitched on short rest for pretty much the last week of the season and into the playoffs. He was the master of three-days rest by the end of that stretch. Sabathia did, however, lose the playoff game he started, so we fans can't help but be a little nervous.

