Hilary Knight becomes UW Hockey All-Time Leading Scorer

On Saturday night, Hilary Knight became the second-ever Badger and the eighth-ever person in the NCAA to record 100 career goals and 100 career assists.

And that would be a pretty good weekend and a pretty big accomplisment, but this is Hilary Knight we're talking about. You know it gets better.

Already the top-scoring woman to ever play hockey as Wisconsin (well before the mid-point in her senior year).

On Friday, she scored two goals to give her 126 points, making her the all-time most prolific scorer in hockey at Wisconsin. Of any gender.

In fact, she passed her coach, Wisconsin (and national, really) legend Mark Johnson. Member of the 1980 Miracle on Ice team Mark Johnson.

Johnson has held the record since he set it in the 1970s.

Of course, Knight came back and added a goal and an assist on Saturday night. If Coach Johnson's record stood for almost 40 years and Hilary broke it with 18 games left in the regular season, I'd imagine her record will stand for a long, long time.

Knight hasn't even been as visable or prolific this season as she has in year's past. She is arguably the best women's player there is and she might get passed over for the Patty Kaz again. I hope she gets hot and goes back to being in the national spotlight. She certainly deserves it.