Holy Mitch Stetter Batman!

If the Brewers don't come out in this inning completely pumped after the performance just put on by Mitch Stetter, I may be about to give up on this team.

And as I typed that, Bill Hall hit a home run. Bill Hall, who didn't start the game and just saw his first pitch of the game, hit it into the Friday's in left field.

Alleluia. Mitch Stetter warmed up quickly and came in when Derrick Turnbow loaded the bases with no outs on two walks and a single. Stetter, in just his 12th major league appearance ever, seems like he could be giving lessons to Turnbow about how to keep your composure and keep your head in the game.

He entered a started with a 3 pitch strikeout to Jeremy Hermida. He fell behind 2-0 and then 3-2 to Josh Willingham before striking him out. Stetter also fell behind 3-0 to Jose Cantu. For some reason we can't fathom, Cantu swung away on 3-0 and then at 3-1 popped up. Stetter cleared the side with bases loaded and no outs. Absolutely spectacular.