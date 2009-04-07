We have liftoff!

I know Opening Day for a lot of people was yesterday, but we Milwaukeeans had to wait til today.

But finally, we have baseball!!!

So far, Suppan had a better outing than I'd imagined he would (the triple early was a good pitch at the knees, so I can't blame him for that.)

We chased Tim Lincecum after just 3 innings.

We scored 5 runs without hitting a home run.

But, surprise, surprise, our bullpen is struggling. Seth McClung walked in a run, Dave Bush gave up a homer, a double and a questionable extra-base hit that flirted with foul.

Bush opted to come out of the bullpen here to keep his rotation fresh as opposed to doing a simulation, but that's not going well. Dave Bush was the least of my pitching worries, but now even that's suspect.

The Brewers have had 7 free baserunners (5 walks, 2 HBP) and haven't taken advantage. However, Mike Cameron had three of those walks and stole two bases after a free ride, so I like the patience and aggressiveness. Braun also stole a base.

It's 9-5 Giants in the bottom of the 7th and until this inning, I thought the game was still in reach.

That being said, who expected us to win a game where we pitch Suppan and they pitch Lincecum?

Moral of the story? Good and bad to be seen here and it's not bad enough to make me want to hide my head in the sand (yet).