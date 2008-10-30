More Maddux chatter

It's becoming hard to keep up with all the rumor and speculation on this team - the off-season's been busier than the season was!

As I said a few days ago, the Texas Rangers are extremely interested in Mike Maddux and thus far the Brewers haven't granted persmission for the Rangers to talk with him. According to this blog by the JS' Tom H., Maddux hasn't accepted any offer from the Brewers because he wants to know who the manager is first. And his contract expires on Friday, meaning as of then he and the Rangers don't need anyone's permission...