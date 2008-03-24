March 24- March 30

×
Milwaukee Admirals vs. Rockford
March 24, 2008
7p.m.
www.milwaukeeadmirals.com
Location: Bradley Center
Phone: 414/276-4545
POWERade JamFest
March 24, 2008
7p.m.
www.mcdonaldsallamerican.com
Location: U.S. Cellular Arena
Phone: 866/909-4263
The POWERade Jamfest is part of the 2008 McDonald's® All American Gamestaking place at the Bradley Center. The POWERade Jamfest featuresmembers of the the McDonald's All American High School Basketball boysand girls teams participating in a slam-dunk contest, three-pointshootout, team-ball competition and other activities. Tickets are onsale now at the Milwaukee Theatre Box Office and all Ticketmasterretail locations inlcuding Boston Stores.
McDonald's All American High School Basketball Games
March 26, 2008
Girl's game 6p.m., Boy's game 8:30p.m.
www.mcdonaldsallamerican.com
Location: Bradley Center
Phone: 866/909-4263
The McDonald's All American Games are nationally recognized as thepremier showcase for the top high school basketball talent in thecountry. Annually, 24 boys and 24 girls are selected from a pool ofmore than 2,500 nominees nationwide. The players will not only becomepart of the long-standing tradition of the Games, but will also raisemoney for Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC(R)) of EasternWisconsin.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic
March 28, 2008
7:30p.m.
www.bucks.com
Location: Bradley Center
Phone: 414/227-0500
Milwaukee Bonecrushers vs. Muskegon Thunder
March 29, 2008
7:30p.m.
www.mkebonecrushers.com
Location: U.S. Cellular Arena
Phone: 414/908-6001
Milwaukee Admirals vs. Houston
March 30, 2008
4p.m.
www.milwaukeeadmirals.com
Location: Bradley Center
Phone: 414/276-4545
Milwaukee Wave vs. Detroit Ignition
March 30, 2008
2p.m.
www.milwaukeewave.com
Location: U.S. Cellular Arena
Phone: 414/224-9283
