Marquette stays perfect in Big East, beats Georgetown 94-82

The one downside to having DirecTV is that Marquette games are often broadcast on the Time Warner Channel.

However, I did get the old-time fun of listening to the game on the radio, which puts you in a total different mindset for "watching" a game.

There have been those that have claimed that Marquette is a fluke because they haven't "beaten anyone," but once again, the Golden Eagles came back from an early deficit and proved that no matter how big the team, they can hang.

There's no way MU will finish the season undefeated. Hell, it's possible they could lose the final five games of the season. But at this point, it's all bonus because no one could foresee this kind of start to the conference schedule.

A lack of big presence on the court should be causing MU problems, but so far, the quickness of Dominic James and Jerel McNeal combined with the shooting of Lazar Hayward and Wes Matthews have overshadowed any height problems they're seeing.

Coach Buzz Williams has done a spectacular job of coaching for what he's got, using the team's speed to compensate for any other problems.

Georgetown took an early double-digit lead, shooting almost 70 percent from the field in the first half. Marquette's biggest advantage this season has been that they don't give up. Williams knew that the Hoyas couldn't continue to shoot lights-out and told his team to just keep playing their game. Eventually, it evened out.

Despite that, Georgetown still shot better from the floor on the night - 56 percent to MU's 51 percent. However, they made just 8 free throws while Marquette scored 30 points from the charity stripe. Marquette was in the double-bonus about halfway through the second half.

The Hoyas looked slow to start the second half and seemed to get slower from there. Highlights showed at least two MU baskets where Georgetown's defense was just standing around watching.

McNeal finished with ridiculous numbers: 26 points, 11 assists, 5 steals, 3 blocks and 6 rebounds.

Add to that 23 points each by Matthews and Hayward and you begin to understand why teams just can't seem to keep up with the Golden Eagles.

In the first half, the Hoyas out-rebounded MU 24-13. The final stats had Marquette with 31 boards and Georgetown having added just 2 second-half rebounds for a total of 26.

Congrats go out to Hayward, who scored his 1,000th point at a Golden Eagle.