Meet John Axford...

... and his 97 mph fastball and his creepy, creepy mustache.

Word is the mustache won't be around too long - the story I heard was that he was growing the mustache until he got to see his wife again. He hasnt seen her since Spring Training and she should be in Milwaukee when the Brewers come home.

To give you his background (from Wikipedia): Axford was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the 42nd round of the 2005 amateur entry draft, but did not sign. In 2007, Axford was signed as a non-drafted minor league free agent by the New York Yankees and played in their farm system that season. He topped out with their Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Yankees. In 2009, he was signed to a minor league contract with the Brewers. He played the entire 2008 season with the Class A-Advanced Brevard County Manatees. In 2009, he started with the Manatees before being promoted to the Double-A Huntsville Stars and then to the Triple-A Nashville Sounds. On September 7, 2009, he was called up to the Brewers.

He had a 2.02 ERA in Nashville this year and it's at 2.25 here in Milwaukee after 3 appearances and 4 innings pitched.

His nasty curveball and high 90s fastball along with his relatively rested arm should mean that we will be seeing Axford in the majors quite a bit this season.