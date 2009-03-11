Memphis: No Really, We Played A Tough Schedule

Conference USA is SO deep, in fact, that no other team in the conference had a guy nominated for the conference's Sixth Man of the Year award.

The award went to Memphis' Wesley Witherspoon who missed six games and who's stats - 4 points-per-game and 2.2 rebounds-per-game - are less than impressive. It was such an underwhelming run for the award the Witherspoon himself said not only was it not a big deal, but he didn't deserve.

Seriously - no other team in Conference USA had a guy that came off their bench that they felt was worthy of a nomination against Witherspoons' behemoth stats?

But really, the Tigers want you to know that they deserve a number one seed.