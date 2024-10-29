Milwaukee Bucks, Fiserv Forum Present New Foods for the 2024–2025 Season

× Expand Photo via The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill The MECCA Bar burger The MECCA Bar burger

The 2024–2025 Milwaukee Bucks season is underway, and fans will have no shortage of gourmet foods to choose from on game days. New burgers, snacks and sweet treats aim to satisfy a variety of tastes.

Burger fans can enjoy the new Greek Burger, a brat patty topped with feta cheese and cucumber tomato relish, available in Section 106. At the MECCA Burger Bar stands, located in Sections 116, 221 and the Mezzanine Club, guests can find the MKE Burger, a burger patty and brat patty topped with bier cheese and caramelized onions.

Two new hot dogs include the Johnsonville pastrami dog, with pastrami, sauerkraut and mustard, and the elote-loaded footlong hot dog, topped with pickled red onion, cilantro, corn and an artistic squiggle of cheese. Both are at the Mezzanine Club.

Smoke Stack BBQ, in section 122, has introduced barbecue pork nachos and barbecue pork sandwiches.

The Suites menu now features the trendy birria tacos, as well as veggie pot stickers, perch tacos, barbacoa nachos shrimp cocktail, fried chicken basket and the chips and dips basket.

This season’s sweet options include Sweet Spot’s new cinnamon roll, topped with a generous portion of frosting, and the bourbon cinnamon roll, which they’ll sell alongside their regular treats. Guests can find Sweet Spot in Section 206.

Five varieties of Cedar Crest Ice Cream are sold by the pint in Sections 122 and 206.

A dessert cart features a variety of cakes and select Bunny’s Bite vegan desserts.

The Jameson bar, on the Main Concourse at Section 104, has been upgraded to a full-service bar with Jameson cocktails, including Jameson Canned Cocktails. Wisconsinitis Cream Ale by 3 Sheeps Brewing Company, and Hooptea spiked iced tea, can be found throughout Fiserv Forum. A souvenir shaker cup is available with the purchase of any double cocktail.

Food, beer and other beverages can also be ordered right from the seats through the Bucks & Fiserv Forum app, powered by Clover from Fiserv. Guests receive a text when the order is ready for pickup. The Michelob ULTRA Express Bar lets fans order beer and cocktails without leaving their seats.